Listen: Study Suggests Smaller, Rural Nursing Homes May Be Forced To Close.

: 29/04/2021 - 10:35
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A new survey suggests the nursing home sector is facing significant challenges, which smaller, rural facilities may not survive.

The study by carried out by BDO Ireland, for Nursing Homes Ireland, and involved a quarter of nursing homes across the country.

A primary issue is the regional disparity in the levels of the nursing home support or Fair Deal scheme in each county.

This is paid, per resident, based on an assessment by the National Treatment Purchase Fund for  the Health Service Executive.

The average Fair Deal rate paid in Dublin is €1,200 per resident per week, compared to €904 for a resident in a home in Donegal.

CEO, Tadhg Daly, joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of Kildare Today.

