Listen: Know Your County - Take A Virtual Tour Of Coill Dubh & Timahoe.

Kfm's Know Your County Kildare: Take a Virtual History Walk Through Your Town/Village has continued today with a guided tour of Timahoe & Coill Dubh.

Kfm’s Kildare Today programme has engaged 20 local history experts from towns and villages across Kildare for this innovative feature, which will be of 15 minutes duration each Tuesday and Thursday for 12 weeks

Each historian will conduct a virtual “History Walk” of their area, “pausing” at various landmarks and offering listeners a brief outline history of each landmark feature.

Today's tour of Timahoe & Coil Dubh has been designed and guided by Andy Flaherty

On Tuesday's edition of Kildare Today Liam Kenny will bring listeners on a virtual tour of Sallins

Image courtesy Kildare County Council.