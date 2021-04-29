The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: Kildare's Extern Launches Safe Haven Campaign, To Enable Continued Supports For Children In Crisis.

29/04/2021
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare charity, Extern, is launching a drive to enable it to continue to offer emergency accommodation and support for young people who may be facing acute crisis.

The Safe Haven appeal aims to raise vital funds to support Extern’s four main respite centres for young people - Savannah House in Co Kildare; the newly opened Haven facility in Co Roscommon; Kinnahalla Youth Village, in Co Down; and Roscor Youth Village, in Co Fermanagh.
 
Supports are provided to children who are at risk from domestic violence or abuse, or who have nowhere to live due to a family breakdown or emergency.

Together, the sites offer a total of almost 5,000 overnight stays to young people every year.  
 
Funds raised by the appeal – which is now live at www.extern.org - will go towards equipping the sites with  equipment and materials to support the young people during their stays.

Sarah Healy is Manager at Savannah House in Donadea.

She joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of Kildare Today.

Image: Pictured at the launch of the campaign are young actors Matthew and Ellie, who appear in a new video to promote the campaign, alongside Ciara McKillop, Community Fundraising Officer with Extern.

