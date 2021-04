A draft of the government's revised vaccine plan aims to see 2.5 million doses delivered by the end of May.

The targets ramp up to 4 million doses delivered by the end of June and 6 million by the end of July.

The draft plan going to cabinet says everyone over 70 will be fully vaccinated next month with the majority of over-60s getting their first dose in May.

As of Monday a little over 1.4 million doses had been administered in Ireland.

