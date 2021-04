People may be able to holiday in Spain or Portugal in the next few months.

It’s after European politicians approved plans for a so-called Covid passport to show whether someone's been vaccinated, tested negative or recently recovered from the virus.

It comes as the DAA reported a loss of 284 million euro last year due to the impact of Covid.

Editor of Air and Travel Magazine, Straffan's Eoghan Corry, has this advice for anyone looking for a holiday in the sun.

Stock image: Pixabay