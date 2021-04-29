Walk-In Covid 19 Testing Centre Confirmed For Newbridge.

Its been confirmed this evening that a walk-in pop up Covid 19 test centre will open in Newbridge on Monday.

3 of the town's schools have reported cases of the virus.

The Newbridge Local Electoral Area reported the highest Covid 19 14 day incidence rate in the county in to two weeks to April 19th.

At 377.7 cases per 100,000 people, it was 240 points above the state's rate of 131.

The Health Service Executive has, this evening, confirmed to Kildare South Fine Gael TD, and Minister of State, Martin Heydon, that the centre will operate from Newbridge Town Hall.

There is no appointment and no fee, and anyone over the age of 16 who does not have symptoms of the virus, can avail of a test.

