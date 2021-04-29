K Drive

Kildare's Road Safety Officer Urges Drivers To Put Their Phones Away.

: 29/04/2021 - 17:31
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare's Road Safety Officer is urging drivers to put their phones away.

Research released by the Road Safety Authority shows that 1 in 10 motorists admit to regularly texting while driving.

The survey also reveals that 9% of motorists regularly check mobile apps while driving.

Texting, using social media, or messaging increases the risk substantially.

Declan Keogh, Road Safety, Cycling and Sustainable Transport Officer at Kildare County Council says
people need to realise the potential danger and impact when they take their eyes off the road. "Many people don't see the danger when they take their eyes off the road, quite literally. A car travelling at just 50 km/h will reach 14 metres in just one second. Can you imagine what could happen in that split second if you are in a built-up area or if a person stepped out in front of you for instance. There's no chance of avoiding impact, and there's little chance of anyone escaping uninjured."

"We are asking motorists to keep their hands off the phone, eyes on the road and their mind on driving" he said.

 

Image: Kildare County Council

