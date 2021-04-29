Kildare TD Calls For Urgent Action To Preserve The Hill Of Allen.

A Kildare TD has called for urged action to preserve the Hill of Allen.

The site is home to Alymer's Folly, which was built in 1859, and to an ancient burial chamber and burial mound.

Kildare South Sinn Féin TD, Patricia Ryan, raised the matter in the Dáil, and has urged the Minister to act.

She says “Large cracks are visible on the outside of the tower. I asked a parliamentary question recently and was shocked with the answer. The reply said that “none of the archaeological monuments in the vicinity of the Hill of Allen are in my Department's ownership or guardianship. Under the provisions of the National Monuments Acts, the Department has established and maintains a Record of Monuments and Places (RMP) which affords legal protection to all recorded archaeological sites and monuments in the State. A number of monuments in the Hill of Allen area are included in the RMP but not the tower/folly referred to by the Deputy.”

“I have submitted another parliamentary question asking the Minister to ensure the site is protected before any further damage is done. We need to bring the site into public ownership and create a visitor attraction that we can all be proud of,”

Image: Hill of Allen/Patricia Ryan