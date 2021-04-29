474 New Covid 19 Cases & 3 Additional Deaths Confirmed This Evening.

An additional 3 deaths from Covid have been confirmed and 474 new cases.

167 of the cases are in Dublin, 39 in Kildare, 37 in Cork, 36 in Donegal, 29 in Meath and the remaining 166 cases are spread across all other counties.

155 Covid patients are being treated in hospital of which 44 are in ICU.

The 14 day incidence rate is 124.6 per 100 thousand of the population.

As of April 27 2021, 1,452,434 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

1,041,284 people have received their first dose

411,150 people have received their second dose

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 28 April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 28Apr2021) 5 day moving average (to midnight 28Apr2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (15Apr2021 to 28Apr2021) New Cases during last 14 days (15Apr2021 to 28Apr2021) Ireland 474 426 124.6 5,935 Donegal 36 39 295.9 471 Kildare 39 41 218.9 487 Westmeath 19 16 189.3 168 Offaly 8 8 175.7 137 Dublin 167 156 175.6 2,366 Longford 9 3 163.9 67 Meath 29 23 163.6 319 Tipperary 22 19 152.3 243 Leitrim 8 4 146.7 47 Limerick 19 18 122.6 239 Louth 6 7 112.5 145 Cavan 8 8 105.0 80 Carlow <5 4 93.1 53 Monaghan 6 6 88.0 54 Galway 28 17 86.8 224 Wicklow <5 9 85.0 121 Laois <5 4 81.5 69 Roscommon 8 3 74.4 48 Mayo 8 5 69.7 91 Sligo <5 2 58.0 38 Waterford <5 6 57.7 67 Cork 37 23 47.5 258 Clare <5 3 40.4 48 Wexford <5 1 28.7 43 Kilkenny <5 1 24.2 24 Kerry <5 1 19.0 28

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.