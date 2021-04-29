Kildare Today

9am - 11am
with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

474 New Covid 19 Cases & 3 Additional Deaths Confirmed This Evening.

: 29/04/2021 - 21:11
Author: Ciara Plunkett
virus_image_red_on_black_-_geralt_on_pixabay.jpg

An additional 3 deaths from Covid have been confirmed and 474 new cases.

167 of the cases are in Dublin, 39 in Kildare, 37 in Cork, 36 in Donegal, 29 in Meath and the remaining 166 cases are spread across all other counties.

155 Covid patients are being treated in hospital of which 44 are in ICU.

The 14 day incidence rate is 124.6 per 100 thousand of the population.

 

Stock image: Geralt/Pixabay
 

As of April 27 2021, 1,452,434 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 1,041,284 people have received their first dose
  • 411,150 people have received their second dose

 

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 28 April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County

Today's cases (to midnight 28Apr2021)

5 day moving average (to midnight 28Apr2021)

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (15Apr2021 to 28Apr2021)

New Cases during last 14 days (15Apr2021 to 28Apr2021)

Ireland

474

426

124.6

5,935

Donegal

36

39

295.9

471

Kildare

39

41

218.9

487

Westmeath

19

16

189.3

168

Offaly

8

8

175.7

137

Dublin

167

156

175.6

2,366

Longford

9

3

163.9

67

Meath

29

23

163.6

319

Tipperary

22

19

152.3

243

Leitrim

8

4

146.7

47

Limerick

19

18

122.6

239

Louth

6

7

112.5

145

Cavan

8

8

105.0

80

Carlow

<5

4

93.1

53

Monaghan

6

6

88.0

54

Galway

28

17

86.8

224

Wicklow

<5

9

85.0

121

Laois

<5

4

81.5

69

Roscommon

8

3

74.4

48

Mayo

8

5

69.7

91

Sligo

<5

2

58.0

38

Waterford

<5

6

57.7

67

Cork

37

23

47.5

258

Clare

<5

3

40.4

48

Wexford

<5

1

28.7

43

Kilkenny

<5

1

24.2

24

Kerry

<5

1

19.0

28

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!