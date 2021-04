Gardai in North Kildare have seized puppies over welfare concerns.

The pups, 11 in all, were removed from their owner last night.

Gardai say the puppies are "safe and well".

They were cared for, temporarily, at Leixlip Garda Station, before being transferred to the care of Kildare County Council.

Feature image: one of the puppies seized by Leixlip Gardai/An Garda Siochana

Image: A Garda with one of the puppies seized by Leixlip Garda