Listen: Timetable For Re-Opening Society & The Economy From May Released.

The Taoiseach has confirmed a two phase re-opening of the economy through May and June.

On May 10th the intercounty travel ban will lift, three households can meet in gardens and outdoor gatherings of up to 15 people will be allowed.

Barbers and hairdressers will re-open alongside click and collect retail.

Religious services return with attendance of 50 at mass, funerals and wedding services.

From June 2nd hotels, guesthouses and b&bs can re-open.

Outdoor dining for pubs and restaurants will come back on the 7th of June.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says the phased reopening of society offers hope;

Taoiseach Michael Martin also set out what he hopes will be achieved over the summer months:

