Listen: Timetable For Re-Opening Society & The Economy From May Released.

The Taoiseach has confirmed a two phase re-opening of the economy through May and June.
On May 10th the intercounty travel ban will lift, three households can meet in gardens and outdoor gatherings of up to 15 people will be allowed.
Barbers and hairdressers will re-open alongside click and collect retail.
Religious services return with attendance of 50 at mass, funerals and wedding services.
From June 2nd hotels, guesthouses and b&bs can re-open.
Outdoor dining for pubs and restaurants will come back on the 7th of June.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin says the phased reopening of society offers hope;
Taoiseach Michael Martin also set out what he hopes will be achieved over the summer months:
File image: Micheál Martin/RollingNews
From 10 May
|Activity
|Guidance
|Travel
|You can travel between counties in Ireland
|Visitors to your garden
|Maximum of 3 households or 6 people from any number of households
|Outdoor gatherings
|Maximum 15 people
|Outdoor training
|Maximum 15 people
|Retail
|Click and collect services can restart by appointment and outdoor retail can recommence
|Personal services (hairdressers, barbers, beauticians)
|Can reopen for customers with appointments only
|Galleries, museums, libraries and other cultural attractions
|Can reopen
|Funerals
|Maximum 50 mourners at service. No other events to take place
|Weddings
|Maximum 50 guests at service. Maximum 6 guests at indoor reception or 15 outdoors
|Public transport
|Public transport will run at 50 percent capacity
|Property viewings
|By appointment only with licensed Property Service Providers
|Vaccine bonus
|If you are vaccinated - you can visit other households indoors
From 17 May
|Activity
|Guidance
|Retail
|All remaining retail can reopen
From 2 June (subject to the public health situation at the time)
|Activity
|Guidance
|Accommodation services (hotels, B&Bs, self-catering and hostels)
|Can reopen but services must be restricted to overnight guests and residents
From 7 June (subject to the public health situation at the time)
|Activity
|Guidance
|Visitors
|You can have visitors from one other household inside your home
|Restaurants and bars
|Outdoor services can resume with groups limited to 6 people
|Weddings
|Maximum guests at reception increases to 25
|Outdoor sports matches
|Can be played but with no spectators
|Gyms, swimming pools, leisure centres
|Can reopen for individual training only
Today the government decided to move ahead with the Recovery and Resilience: The Path Ahead plan. We are now in the early stages of the Recovery phase of the pandemic. The National Vaccination Programme is well advanced and thanks to the extraordinary efforts of the Irish people, there has been a marked improvement in the status of the virus in the community.
The decision is based on advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), that a cautious and gradual phased reopening over May and June, with an emphasis on outdoor activity and a moderate increase in social contact, can be considered low to medium risk. NPHET has advised that there is scope to ease a range of public health measures in this manner with sufficient time between any easing of measures to assess the impact.
This allows us to continue through the Recovery phase, focusing on what is safest and generates the most benefit and with a focus on outdoors activities – both social and economic. Think safe, think outdoors – this must be our theme for the summer of 2021.
The government has agreed that the following measures will apply:
Everyone should continue to work from home unless absolutely necessary to attend in person.
All remaining construction can recommence.
- an increase in the numbers that can meet outdoors for social/recreational purposes, including in private gardens – maximum of 3 households or 6 people from any number of households. This limit of 6 does not include their children aged 12 or younger
- organised outdoor gatherings with a maximum attendance of 15 people
- outdoor training for adults in pods of a maximum of 15 people
- phased reopening of non-essential retail. Click and collect by appointment and outdoor retail can recommence from 10 May. All remaining retail to reopen from 17 May
- reopening of personal services by appointment
- reopening of galleries, museums, other cultural attractions
- libraries to reopen for lending services. No access to reader spaces/PCs
- recommencement of in-person religious services. It is advised that other religious ceremonies such as Communions and Confirmations should not take place at this time
- funerals – 50 mourners permitted at service. Related events, either before or after, should not take place
- weddings – 50 guests permitted at service (civil or religious). For celebrations/receptions, a maximum of 6 people for indoor gatherings and 15 people for outdoor gatherings
- inter-county travel can resume
- increase in numbers on public transport, up to 50% of normal capacity
- recommencement of property viewings by appointment only with licensed Property Service Providers
Vaccine bonus
From 10 May, indoor private home visiting is permitted (without masks or social distancing) in the following cases:
- fully vaccinated people can meet indoors with other fully vaccinated people as long as there are no more than 3 households present
- fully vaccinated people can meet indoors with unvaccinated people from a single household, provided that they are not at risk of severe illness and no more than 3 households are present
Guidance will be available for vaccinated persons in respect of home visits.
What you can do in June (subject to the public health situation at the time)
From 2 June
Accommodation services including hotels, B&Bs, self-catering and hostels can reopen. Services including leisure facilities, indoor restaurant and bar services must be restricted to overnight guests/residents only.
From 7 June
- outdoor sports matches can recommence. No spectators are permitted
- gyms, swimming pools, leisure centres can reopen for individual training only
- outdoor services in restaurants and bars can recommence, with groups limited to a maximum of 6 people
- the numbers of guests attending wedding celebrations/receptions can increase to 25
- visiting indoors in private homes – visitors from one other household are permitted
Next steps
A number of higher-risk activities will be considered at the end of June for later in the year including:
- indoor hospitality (restaurants, bars, nightclubs, casinos)
- indoor team/group sports including matches, training and exercise classes
- mass gatherings/events (including spectators) indoors and outdoors
- international travel
Work is continuing on a number of other issues in preparation for the coming months:
- a plan for an enhanced higher and further education on-campus experience for the new academic year
- proposals on the holding of a limited number of pilot live events for arts, culture, sport and live entertainment (indoor and outdoor). This is to inform the safe reopening of these activities and events when the public health situation allows
- preparation for the safe reopening of cinemas and theatres in June subject to public health advice
Business supports
Recovery will include economic measures to help businesses and get people back to work. Clear sectoral guidance and supports for business will be provided at each stage to ensure safe reopening. There will be no cliff edge in financial supports for businesses.
Any business currently availing of CRSS and that can now reopen as restrictions are eased will be able to avail of double restart week payments for two weeks subject to the statutory maximum of €5,000 per week to support them in meeting the costs of reopening as they exit the scheme.