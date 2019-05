Tory leadership contender Boris Johnson has been ordered to appear in court to face claims he lied to the public by saying the UK sent 350 million pounds a week to the EU.

The figure was plastered over a red campaign bus ahead of the Brexit referendum.

A private prosecution has been brought, paid for by crowdfunding, accusing the ex-foreign secretary of misconduct in public office.

Sky's Ian Woods says nothing like this has ever happened before.