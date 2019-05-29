K Drive

C&AG: There Be May A Lack Of Capacity At 3rd Level In Managing Capital Projects.

: 05/29/2019 - 15:47
Author: Ciara Plunkett
There may be a lack of capacity within the higher education sector to manage large scale capital projects.

That's according to a report from the Comptroller and Auditor General which has been looking into how they deliver such projects.

It examined 10 projects, including schemes at Trinity College Dublin and NUI Galway which each had cost overruns of 22 and 20 per cent respectively.

The report found tender evaluation was the most common weakness at pre-contract phase, while the most common issue during contract execution was changes to the project scope.

