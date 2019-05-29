K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Minister Wants To Regulate Short-Term Letting Platforms.

: 05/29/2019 - 15:54
Author: Ciara Plunkett
eoghan_murphy_leinster_house_17_04_18_rollingnews.jpg

The Housing Minister wants to regulate the platforms on which short term lettings are advertised.

Eoghan Murphy says websites shouldn't get away with advertising sub-standard accommodation, and the Government is considering legislation on the issue.

10,378 people are now homeless including almost 3800 children.

The number of people homeless in Kildare stands at 170; and has increased, successively, for the last four months.

Speaking at an Oireachtas Housing Committee, Minister Murphy re-iterated his commitments to building 25-thousand new homes this year:

16eoghan.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

The number of people who are homeless in Kildare is more than Wicklow (44) and Meath (89) combined.

The three counties make up the Mid East Region where, last month, 59  families, including 144 children, were homeless in February

 

 

File image: Eoghan Murphy/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!