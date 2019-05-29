Listen: Minister Wants To Regulate Short-Term Letting Platforms.

The Housing Minister wants to regulate the platforms on which short term lettings are advertised.

Eoghan Murphy says websites shouldn't get away with advertising sub-standard accommodation, and the Government is considering legislation on the issue.

10,378 people are now homeless including almost 3800 children.

The number of people homeless in Kildare stands at 170; and has increased, successively, for the last four months.

Speaking at an Oireachtas Housing Committee, Minister Murphy re-iterated his commitments to building 25-thousand new homes this year:

The number of people who are homeless in Kildare is more than Wicklow (44) and Meath (89) combined.

The three counties make up the Mid East Region where, last month, 59 families, including 144 children, were homeless in February

File image: Eoghan Murphy/RollingNews