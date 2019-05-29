K Drive

Naas General A&E Medical Assessment Unit Closed, For The Foreseeable Future

: 05/29/2019 - 16:04
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Acute Medical Assessment Unit at Naas General Hospital's Emergency Dept. has closed, for the time being.

That's according to Kildare South Fianna Fáil TD, Fiona O’Loughlin.

She has been informed by the HSE that unit has been shut, temporarily "due to sick leave and the inability to obtain suitably qualified medical staff to fill the vacancy."

Deputy O'Loughlin says  “Naas General Hospital is being neglected. There doesn’t appear to be any great appetite on the part of the Government to tackle the problem head on. The Minister for Health can’t stand by and watch it disintegrate bit by bit. I asked him directly in Dáil Éireann to come and visit the hospital and to see for himself the situation there. Despite saying he would revert to me, I have yet to hear anything from him”, she concluded.
 

