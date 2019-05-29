Listen Live Logo

Listen: Investigations Continue In To Robbery At Newbridge Arcade.

: 05/29/2019 - 16:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Investigations are continuing in to a robbery at a Newbridge business premises.

It happened an an amusement arcade on Henry Street on Saturday night at 10.30pm.

Garda Ronan Manion has this description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai at Newbridge on 045-431212

