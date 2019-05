The jury in the Ana Kriegel trial has been shown a copybook with a satanic pledge that was seized from the home of a boy accused of her murder.

He and another 14-year-old boy deny murdering the Kildare schoolgirl at a derelict farmhouse in Dublin on May 14th last year.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney has this report, which some listeners may find distressing:

File image: RollingNews