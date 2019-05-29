Listen Live Logo

Belgium's Former King Agrees To DNA Test.

05/29/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Belgium's former King has agreed to a DNA test demanded by a woman who claims to be his daughter. 

84-year-old King Albert the second has never publicly denied being the father of Delphine Boel, who's 51.

But he's refused to provide a sample for decades. 
 

