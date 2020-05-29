The Breakfast Show

Proposal To Deliver 84 New Homes In Maynooth Has Been Published.

: 05/29/2020 - 08:16
Author: Eoin Beatty
maynooth_sign_off_the_m4_via_maynooth_archaeology.jpg

 

A proposal to deliver 84 new homes in Maynooth has been published.

Heathcote Holdings Limited is seeking planning permission for houses and apartments on a site at Parklands Grove,Railpark.

The application includes a link with the Maynooth Eastern Ring Road.

Kildare County Council is scheduled to issue a decision on July 20th.

The development description is as follows:
"the demolition of a habitable house and the construction of 84 No. dwellings, 1 No. vehicular link with the approved Maynooth Eastern Ring Road and all associated and ancillary site development works. Details of the dwellings types are as follows: 22 No. Type A, 3-Bed, 2.5 storey houses; 4 No. Type A1, 3-Bed, 2.5 storey houses; 9 No. Type B, 3-Bed, 2 storey houses; 2 No. Type B1, 2-Bed, 2 storey houses; 1 No. Type B2, 2-Bed, 2 storey house; 6 No. Type E, 2-Bed, apartments; 6 No. Type F, 2-Bed apartments; 4 No. Type G, 1-Bed apartments; 4 No. Type H, 2-Bed apartments; 8 No. Type J, 1-Bed apartments; 12 No. Type K, 2-Bed Apartments; 4 No. Type L, 3-Bed Apartments; 2 No. Type M, 2-Bed apartments. The application contains a statement setting out how the proposal will be consistent with objectives of the relevant development plan or local area plan,
Development Address:
Parklands Grove,Railpark,Maynooth,Co. Kildare W23 V5D4."

 

