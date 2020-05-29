Update Being Sought On Plans For The Appointment Of A Kildare Cycle Design Officer.

An up-date on plans for the appointment of a Kildare Cycle Design Officer is being sought.

Green Cllr. Peter Hamilton says the role is to be supported by Local Property Tax funds raised in the Clane-Maynooth and Athy Municipal Districts.

He wants to know if that remains a priority, in light of the Covid 19 pandemic.

And, he has also asked Kildare County Council to up-date on support for the LPT funded cycle design improvement in the municipal district.

His motion will be debated at the June meeting of the Clane-Maynooth MD.