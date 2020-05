1,414 people in Kildare have now been diagnosed with Covid 19.

6 more people have been diagnosed with Covid 19 in Kildare.

The Dept. of Health has confirmed last night that six new cases in the county had been confirmed in the preceedings 24 hours.

Kildare continues to have the third highest number of cases of Covid 19 in Ireland, after Dublin and Cork.

The death toll stands at 1,639 and the total number of cases is 24,841.