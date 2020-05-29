The Breakfast Show

Two Men Remain In Custody Following Seizure Of Cocaine Valued At €280,000 In Kildare & Laois Yesterday.

: 05/29/2020 - 08:21
Author: Eoin Beatty
Two men remain in custody following the seizure of cocaine valued at €280,000 in Kildare and Laois yesterday

Gardai from the west Dublin,  investigating the sale and supply of controlled drugs, stopped and searched a car on the M7 near Portlaoise on Thursday morning

Cocaine, valued at €35,000, pending analysis, was seized.

A man in his 40s was arrested and is being detained at Birr Garda Station.

A follow-up search was conducted at a house in Kill, where 3.5kg of cocaine, worth around €245,000 was seized, along with €3,500 in cash.

The find was made in a cabin on the property, gardai suspect the cabin "was being used as a location to mix and pack controlled drugs."

 A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested at the scene.

He was taken to Ronanstown Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

