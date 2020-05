Today is International Day Of United Nations Peacekeepers, honouring the men and women who have, and continue, to serve.

May 29th was selected as the day in which to recognise their service as it is the anniversary of the creation of the UN Truce Supervision Organisation.

Irish troops have been serving on peace keeping missions, almost continuously, since 1958..

Commandant Stephen MacEoin is a military archivist and is stationed on the Curragh.

He joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today: