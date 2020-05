A leading immunologist says there is no scientific evidence to say that schools should not re-open, but re-starting education should be undertaken cautiously.

Other countries across Europe, including Denmark and Germany, have begun re-opening schools.

Neither has reported a spike in Covid 19 cases attributable to the resumption of in-class education.

Prof. Luke O'Neill is of Trinity College's School of Biochemistry and Immunology.

He joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today:

