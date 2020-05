Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a shooting in Darndale in Dublin two weeks ago.

They discovered a motorbike on fire at Primrose Grove at around 9pm on Thursday the 14th of May.

A short time later, a man in his late teens presented at Beaumont Hospital with apparent gunshot wounds and non-life threatening injuries.

Road users who may have been in the Darndale, Artane and Priorswood areas between 8 and 10 pm that night are being asked to come forward.