The government needs to kick start the Irish economy now, according to an Independent TD.

It comes as pressure mounts on the government to consider speeding up the phased reopening of the country.

Many industries are looking for the 2 metre social distancing rule to be reduced to 1 metre to make it easier for them to adapt.

Independent TD Mattie Mc Grath says the longer the lockdown lasts the harder it will be for the economy:

File image: RollingNews