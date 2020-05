60 people have been killed on the roads so far this year compared to 55 last year - an increase of 9 percent.

There's been a 17 percent increase in the number of fatal collisions and a 50 percent increase in pedestrian deaths.

Gardai have launched their June Bank Holiday weekend road safety campaign.

Kildare Road Safety Officer, Declan Keogh, joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today: