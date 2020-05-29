Kildare Fire Service Is Receiving "Significant Support" From Farmers In Fighting Bog & Forest Fire.

A significant bog and forest fire is continuing to burn in Horlands in Donadea.

Kildare Fire Service has been battling the blaze for several days and, given forecast dry weather conditions, KFS says they expect to be "on site over the coming week."

Local farmers are providing "significant" support to fire-fighters, in terms of machinery and expertise.

Coilte has also organised helicopter support to provide water drops onto the forestry areas.

This work will be ongoing across today.

The fire is "near to" the Irish Industrial Explosive site, and Kildare Fire Service says "we are monitoring the site on an ongoing basis in conjunction with the operator. There is no immediate risk to the site from the fire and we will continue to be vigilant in this regard."

KSF notes that "Some concerns have been raised locally about the fire Service not being on the bog at night. Bogs are dangerous places especially in fire conditions. For their safety our firefighters do not actively firefight on bogs during darkness. If residents are concerned about their properties during darkness, they should call 999 or 112 and we will respond to protect life and property."

It says people should stay out of the fire's smoke, if possible and adds "Some people may be sensitive to the effects of smoke. Those with existing heart or lung disease (including asthma), young children and the elderly may experience symptoms. If you are experiencing symptoms, reduce your level of activity, take your medications as appropriate and seek medical advice. "