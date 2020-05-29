Friday Night Rhythm

7pm - 10pm
with
r

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

S. Korea Closes Hundreds Of School, Museums & Galleries Following Covid 19 Surge.

: 05/29/2020 - 16:34
Author: Ciara Plunkett
south_korea_1.jpg

An increase in new coronavirus cases has forced South Korea to close hundreds of schools, museums and art galleries.

177 patients have reported fresh Covid-19 infections in the last three days.

Nationwide restrictions had been lifted over three weeks ago.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!