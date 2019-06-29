Saturday Favourites

6pm - 9pm

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Captain Of Migrant Rescue Ship Arrested In Italy.

: 06/29/2019 - 10:41
Author: Róisin Power
italy_2.jpg

The German captain of a migrant rescue ship has been arrested after docking at the Italian island of Lampedusa.

The Sea Watch 3 had waited offshore for more than two weeks with 40 Africans and crew on board.

The Italian authorities had banned it from entering the port.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!