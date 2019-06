Gardaí are continuing to appeal for information on a man missing from his home in Naas

25 year old Jonathon Reid was last seen two days ago on Wednesday June 26th.

He is described as being 6'3", with a shaved head, of slim build with brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a grey t-shirt, grey stonewash skinny jeans and black runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí.