Saturday Favourites

6pm - 9pm

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: All But The US Reaffirm Climate Change Commitments At G20 Summit.

: 06/29/2019 - 13:38
Author: Róisin Power
wind_turbines_off_shore_pexels.jpeg

19 of the 20 countries at the G20 Summit in Japan have agreed to reaffirm their commitment to cutting greenhouse gases.

The US is the only nation not to sign up.

Speaking in Osaka before he flew to South Korea, Donald Trump explained why they decided not to:

donald_trump_climate.mp3, by Róisin Power

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!