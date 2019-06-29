Saturday Favourites

UK Jusitice Secretary Survives Co-Confindence Vote.

: 06/29/2019 - 15:24
Author: Róisin Power
David Gauke has survived a no-confidence vote in Britain by his local Conservative Association.

The UK Justice Secretary claimed the move was the result of "entryism" by former UKIP members.

Campaign group Leave-dot-EU had tweeted it wanted to "claim our first cabinet scalp".

