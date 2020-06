Overseas travel to and from Ireland fell by more than 98 per cent last month, due to Covid-19.

According to the CSO, there were 1.8 million arrivals into Ireland in May 2019 - and the same in the other direction.

Just 28,300 people arrived in the country last month and 36,300 people departed Ireland.

Britain accounted for the majority of the travel.



