Listen: Motherway Says Ireland's ICU Capacity Must Increase To Cope With 2nd Wave Of Covid 19.

: 06/29/2020 - 12:42
Author: Ciara Plunkett
hospital_bed_4.jpg

Ireland's ICU capacity needs to be significantly increase before a second wave of Covid 19.

ICUs in Ireland in the absence of the pandemic, operates at 95% capacity, and should be running at 70% capacity to enable them to respond localised events.

Intensive care may, therefore, be ovewhelmed, if a second wave of Covid 19 arises during the winter.

Dr. Catherine Motherway is former President of the Intensive Care Society of Ireland & Intensive Care Unit Consultant in Univeristy Hospital, Limerick.

She joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today

dr_catherine_motherway.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Shutterstock

