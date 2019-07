The HSE is now spending 900-thousand euro a day to staffing agencies to cover unfilled medical jobs.

It cost 136 million euro to bring in locum doctors, agency nurses and other support staff in the first five months of the year.

The Irish Times also reports temp nurses cost a total of 32 million euro between January and May.

Sinn Féin health spokesperson Louise O'Reilly, who obtained the figures, says it would be far cheaper to employ staff directly.