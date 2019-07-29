K Drive

Listen: Fine Gael TD Says Maria Bailey Should Not Run In The Next General Election.

Fine Gael TD Fergus O'Dowd says Maria Bailey shouldn't stand for re-election for his party.

It follows heavy criticism directed at Fine Gael in the wake of the investigation into her personal injury claim against the Dean Hotel.

The Irish Independent reports the Taoiseach's office has been hit with a letter-writing campaign by people saying they'll pull their support for the party over the "swing-gate" affair.

Deputy O'Dowd told LMFM the mood in Fine Gael was clear.

