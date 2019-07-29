Three Men With Links To The Kinahan Gang Jailed For Their Part In Planned Hit.

Three Dublin men linked to the Kinahan gang have been jailed for their part in a planned hit on a member of the Hutch family.

24 year old Glen Thompson of Plunkett Drive in Finglas and his brother 34 year old Gary Thomson of Plunkett Green in Finglas were jailed for 12 and a half years while 35 year old Robert Browne of Phibsboro Road was sentenced to 11 and a half years for possessing guns with intent to endanger life.

The sentences were handed down at the Special Criminal Court this afternoon.

The men were caught with guns and ammunition in an underground carpark at Belmont Hall on Gardiner street in Dublin in March 2018.

File image: RollingNews