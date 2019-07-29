Bill Being Drafted, Urgently, To Resolve High Court Citizenship Ruling.

A bill is to be drafted on an urgent basis to resolve a High Court ruling over Ireland's citizenship application policy.

Earlier this month, the court ruled that people applying for Irish citizenship must have "unbroken" residence here for one year before the date of their application.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan hopes to have a bill, which will aim to resolve the issue, ready to be considered for mid-September.

The Irish Naturalisation and Immigration Service says it's working on finding solutions to the situation as soon as possible.