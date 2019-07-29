The Night Shift

Listen: Mansfield Remanded On Continuing Bail.

: 07/29/2019 - 15:49
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Businessman Jim Mansfield Jnr has been remanded on continuing bail ahead of his trial for conspiracy to commit false imprisonment and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The Irish Examiner reports that Mr Mansfield appeared before the Special Criminal Court today, although the hearing was adjourned for legal argument.

The 52 years old, of Garters Lane, Saggart in Co. Dublin, is accused of conspiring to falsely imprison Martin Byrne on a date unknown between January 1st, 2015, and June 30th, 2015.

He faces a further charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice by directing Patrick Byrne to destroy recorded CCTV footage in relation to false imprisonment of Martin Byrne at Finnstown Hotel, Newcastle Road, Lucan.

He was, according to the Irish Examiner,  remanded on continuing bail and will appear before the Special Criminal Court on October 7th.

 

