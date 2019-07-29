The Night Shift

Just 34 Civilian Staff Work In The Kildare Garda Division.

: 07/29/2019 - 16:51
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Fewer than 3% of Garda civilian staff are stationed in Kildare.

As of May, there were 1,315 civilian workers in Garda Divisions throughout the State.

Of those, 34 are in Kildare: 15  at Naas, 7 at Leixlip, 1 in Maynooth, 5 in Kildare Town, 3 in Newbridge and 3 in Athy.

Civilian staff are utilised to  free up Gardaí to carry out front-line policing rather than spending their time  on administrative duties

Kildare North Labour general election candidate, Emmet Stagg, says  there has been a 44% increase in Civilian staff working in Garda Divisions throughout the State whilst the increase in the Kildare Division has only being 13%. This again shows how unfairly Kildare is being treated. If civilian numbers had increased proportionately in Kildare we would have had a further 9 civilian staff, releasing gardai to front line duties."

 

 

