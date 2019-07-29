New Gaelscoil To Open In Maynooth In August.

A new gaelscoil opens in Maynooth at the end of August.

Gaelscoil Ruairí will operate under the patronage of An Foras Pátrúnachta.

It is being housed, temporarily, in Gaelscoil Uí Fhiaich’s school building before moving to a permanent location on the Moyglare Road.

The school is opening on August 30th, with two teachers.

Irish classes and workshops will be organised to help and encourage parents in supporting their children in primary school.



School principal Póla Ní Chinnsealaigh said: “We’re so excited to open and provide parents in Maynooth with this new choice of school. We were delighted to gather all our families together for the first time last weekend. The children played both indoors and outdoors and created with their families magical time-capsules which have been sealed and will re-appear in time for the children’s graduation from primary school in 2027! There’s such a positive energy in a new school.”