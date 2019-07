Three Irish swimmers are on course to break a world record for swimming from Northern Ireland to Scotland.

Rachael Lee, Tom Healy and Ronan Joyce - three amateur swimmers from North Dublin - look set to become the world's fastest one-way, three-person-relay team to swim the North Channel.

They're almost at the finish-line of the 34.5km route, which is home to thousands of dangerous jellyfish, sharks and a pod of killer whales.