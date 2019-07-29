The Night Shift

Thursday Was The Hottest Day On Record In The UK.

: 07/29/2019 - 17:43
Author: Ciara Plunkett
heatwave_and_thermometre.jpg

The Met Office says last Thursday was the hottest day ever recorded in the UK. 

It reached 38-point-7 degrees Celsius at Cambridge Botanic Gardens on the 25th of July. 

That broke the previous record of 38-point-5, which was set in Faversham in Kent in 2003.

