€96,000 In Funding Allocated To Grand Canal Greenway In Kildare.

: 07/29/2020 - 15:39
Author: Ciara Plunkett
€96,000 has been awarded to progress the Grand Canal Greenway in Kildare.

It will be used to fund  the upgrade of the greenway from Sallins to the Offaly border.  

The finance provided to Kildare County Council will be used for detailed design, detailed business case, total scheme budget and enabling procurement for a 38.5km section in County Kildare

 Kildare North Fianna Fáil TD James Lawless says “Families across Sallins and Naas know how important and valuable the greenway is to our area. Its benefit was highlighted in full during the lockdown when many were using the greenway for exercise and to get out of their house for fresh air during those difficult times.  

 

File image: Grand Canal in Kildare/RollingNews

