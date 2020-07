Some inmates were forced to stay in their cells for 30 hours during the pandemic.

This report from the Inspector of Prisons and Maynooth University focused on the impact compulsory 'cocooning' had on prisoners.

There hasn't been a single case of Covid-19 in Ireland's prisons, but this report found the measures took a toll on inmates.

Fíona Ní Chinnéide is Executive Director, Irish Penal Reform Trust and joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus