Irish Dog Foods, Naas, Temporarily Closed After "A Number" Of Staff Test Positive For Covid 19.

The Irish Dog Foods facility in Naas has been closed after a "number" of employees tested positive for Covid 19.

In a statement to Kfm, the firm says the "individuals involved are now self isolating and we remain in contact with them to ensure they have the support they require."

The facilty, at Naas Industrial Estate, has been shut to enable a deep clean.

It adds that staff well-being is "paramount".

The statement, in full: "Irish Dog Foods have been informed that a number of our employees in Naas have tested positive for Coronavirus/Covid-19. The individuals involved are now self isolating and we remain in contact with them to ensure they have the support they require.

We are working closely with the the HSE and will continue to follow their advice at all times in how we manage this issue. In consultation with the HSE, we have closed the facility in question to enable a deep cleaning to be carried out.

Staff well-being and safety is paramount for our company and we have a full range of measures in place including appropriate PPE, enhanced cleaning and hygiene regimes, social distancing measures, temperature screening and regular staff health and hygiene training and communications to help combat the virus."

Stock image: Pixabay