Gardai are appealing to anyone with information on an unprovoked assault in Sallins to come forward.

A man stepped out of a pub on the Canal Bank at 12.50am on Saturday morning to have a cigarette.

He was attacked and knocked to the ground.

He hit his head and was taken to Naas General Hospital.

Gardai say he is recovering, but is traumatised.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Gardai at Naas on 045-884-300.