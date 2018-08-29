Listen Live Logo

Listen: Gardai Appeal For Information On White Van & Red Car Following Incident In Castledermot.

: 08/29/2018 - 12:34
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Gardai are asking a couple who came to the assistance of a person in Castledermot to make contact with them.

Gardai say they cannot go in to detail about the event.

They can say it happened at Levitstown on Friday afternoon at around 1pm.

A person was on the side of the road.

A white van with a make driver stopped.

A couple in a red hatchback car came to the assistance of the person on the side of the road.

They stayed with this person until the driver of the white van left.

Sgt. Tom O'Donohoe has been speaking to Kfm.

wedtomcastledermot.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

