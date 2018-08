Kildare GAA have just confirmed that Joe Quaid has decided that he will not be seeking a second term as the Kildare Senior Hurling Manager.

In a statement, Kildare GAA say "Joe and his management team have put in tremendous work and commitment over the last 3 years and won the Christy Ring Cup this year.

We sincerely thank him for all that he brought to Kildare GAA during his time and wish him all the best for the future."